Creating an Effective Female Police Force

As women’s safety continues to be a pressing concern for India, addressing issues of law and order is key to creating safer environments for women. Recent government data highlights that women comprise less than 10 percent of India’s total police force. Without effective policing structures and capabilities, cases against those who commit violence against women are harder to resolve.

In the second Anahita Speaker Series session of 2020, Manjari Jaruhar drew on over three decades of experience in the Indian Police Service to decode how we can create an effective women police force. The discussion was moderated by Upasana Sharma.

DISCUSSION HIGHLIGHTS

Participants discussed the various challenges that women face in the police force. They noted that while men and women in the police have to pass the same rigorous trainings and standards, women are often assigned administrative jobs, while men are given field jobs. Field jobs require officers to be physically fit, tough, and able to work long hours under pressure, qualities typically attributed to men, they noted. Participants highlighted a skewed perception within the police force that women are less likely to work long hours and are not physically and mentally capable of handling field postings. Such biased perceptions of women can hinder their participation and make it difficult for them to advance in the police force, explained participants. They also noted, one way in which women have broken these perceptions, is by excelling at their duties, thus demonstrating to their male counterparts and the larger system that they can carry out their police duties as well as their male counterparts. Importance of Women in the Police Force: Participants observed that police stations with women officers at the helm see a higher number of crimes reported. Participants agreed that women continue to remain hesitant while reporting crimes, due to the fear of being mistreated or judged unfairly by police officers. Participants suggested that one way to increase women reporting crimes is to increase the percentage of women in administrative roles. As law enforcement roles are changing, participants emphasised the need for training women officers in soft skills. For example, previously Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officers were only deployed in hazardous industries, and in remote and difficult locations, whereas now they play an active role in administrative roles at airports, metro stations, and government offices, they stated.

This event summary was prepared by Somya Singh, a research intern at Carnegie India.

Speaker

Manjari Jaruhar

Manjari Jaruhar is among the first women police officers in India and the first from the state of Bihar. She retired as the special director general of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in October 2010 after a distinguished 34-year career in the Indian Police Service (IPS). She has held positions in the state governments of Bihar and Jharkhand, the National Police Academy (NPA), the CISF, and the Central Reserve Protection Force (CRPF). Currently, she is an adviser to Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) based out of New Delhi and to the committee on private security industry in the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) after heading the vertical for five years. She is the recipient of the government of India’s police medal for meritorious service and the President’s police medal for distinguished service.

Moderator

Upasana Sharma

Upasana Sharma is a research assistant at Carnegie India.