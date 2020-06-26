India-Russia Strategic Partnership: Ready for an Upgrade?

Indo-Russian relations, while remaining generally friendly, have long been stagnating. The material base that traditionally supports them—arms sales and a few other state-supported projects—has not expanded for decades

A lot has been said from both governments about the need to give the Indo-Russia ties a new impetus, yet more can be achieved. It is evident, however, that a stronger and more comprehensive relationship with India would help Russia to maintain its equilibrium in Greater Eurasia, including vis-à-vis China. India, too, would clearly benefit from more productive and secure links to Russia.

Is there a way to upgrade Indo-Russian economic and technological ties and make geopolitical and security interaction more effective, while not upending India’s connections with the United States, and Russia’s with China?

To help elucidate those issues and suggest creative and innovative solutions, Carnegie Moscow Center has invited several leading experts from both countries to engage in an online dialogue.

Opening Remarks

D. B. Venkatesh Varma is Ambassador of India to the Russian Federation.

Speakers

Timofey Borisov is a research fellow at the Centre for Analysis of Strategies and Technologies (CAST).

Rajesh Bansal is a senior adviser at Carnegie India.

Lydia Kulik is head of India studies at the Institute for Emerging Market Studies, Moscow School of Management (Skolkovo).

Nivedita Kapoor is junior fellow at Observer Research Foundation (ORF), New Delhi.

Samir Saran is President of the Observer Research Foundation, New Delhi.

Nandan Unnikrishnan is distinguished fellow at Observer Research Foundation (ORF), New Delhi.

Moderator

Dmitri Trenin is director of the Carnegie Moscow Center.