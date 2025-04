At a moment of renewed great power competition, fading American dominance, and intensifying global and domestic challenges, the choices for United States foreign policy could not be starker, more urgent, or more consequential.

Join us for a conversation with Andrew Imbrie on his new book, Power on the Precipice: The Six Choices America Faces In A Turbulent World. How can the U.S. adapt to changing global dynamics and reinvigorate its leadership?