Kyrgyzstan Parliamentary Elections and the Path Forward

Carnegie Endowment for International Peace invites you for a discussion on Kyrgyzstan as it holds parliamentary elections on October 4. Kyrgyzstan is Central Asia’s only democracy, but contested elections and pluralistic politics there have not necessarily led to better governance and accountability in the nation. This election is taking place amidst tremendous political and socio-economic upheaval, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Please join us for a conversation on the outcome of the election and prospects for the country’s future as it faces multiple converging crises. This event is held in partnership with the Central Asia Program at GWU, the Oxus Society for Central Asian Affairs, and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.