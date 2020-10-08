event

Kyrgyzstan Parliamentary Elections and the Path Forward

Thu. October 8th, 2020
Live Online

Carnegie Endowment for International Peace invites you for a discussion on Kyrgyzstan as it holds parliamentary elections on October 4. Kyrgyzstan is Central Asia’s only democracy, but contested elections and pluralistic politics there have not necessarily led to better governance and accountability in the nation. This election is taking place amidst tremendous political and socio-economic upheaval, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Please join us for a conversation on the outcome of the election and prospects for the country’s future as it faces multiple converging crises. This event is held in partnership with the Central Asia Program at GWU, the Oxus Society for Central Asian Affairs, and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

Central Asia
event speakers

Venera Djumataeva

Venera Djumataeva is the director of RFE/RL’s Kyrgyz Service. In her current capacity, and as a broadcaster for the Kyrgyz Service and freelancer in Bishkek, she covers major events in Central Asia and international topics relating to Kyrgyzstan and the region at large. Previously, she contributed to the War and Peace Reporting.

Asel Doolotkeldieva

Bektour Iskender

Bektour Iskender is co‐founder of the Kyrgyz blogging community Kloop.kg. Kloop started in 2007, and quickly gained popularity as an antidote to the state dominated media. Kloop offers a news section with a neutral presentation and a blog platform that captures the growing interest in the increasingly accessible internet in Central Asia.

Erica Marat

Dr. Erica Marat is an associate professor at the College of International Security Affairs, National Defense University in Washington, DC. Her research focuses on violence, mobilization, and security institutions in Eurasia, India and Mexico.

Paul Stronski

Former Senior Fellow, Russia and Eurasia Program

Paul Stronski was a senior fellow in Carnegie’s Russia and Eurasia Program, where his research focuses on the relationship between Russia and neighboring countries in Central Asia and the South Caucasus.