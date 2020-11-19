The Emerging Maritime Contest in Eurasia

The emergence of U.S.-China competition has highlighted maritime rivalries in the Indo-Pacific region. Yet the competition for control in Eurasia involves major powers beyond the United States and China and rivalries along all the maritime fringes of the Eurasian landmass. To discuss this expanded geopolitical competition, Lindsey Ford and Peter Dombrowski will join Geoffrey Gresh in a conversation about his recently published book To Rule Eurasia’s Waves. Carnegie’s Ashley J. Tellis will moderate the discussion.