The Emerging Maritime Contest in Eurasia

Thu. November 19th, 2020
Live Online

The emergence of U.S.-China competition has highlighted maritime rivalries in the Indo-Pacific region. Yet the competition for control in Eurasia involves major powers beyond the United States and China and rivalries along all the maritime fringes of the Eurasian landmass. To discuss this expanded geopolitical competition, Lindsey Ford and Peter Dombrowski will join Geoffrey Gresh in a conversation about his recently published book To Rule Eurasia’s Waves. Carnegie’s Ashley J. Tellis will moderate the discussion.

Geoffrey F. Gresh

Geoffrey F. Gresh is professor of international relations at the National Defense University, Washington, D.C. He is also the author of Gulf Security and the U.S. Military: Regime Survival and the Politics of Basing.

Lindsey W. Ford

Lindsey W. Ford is a David M. Rubenstein fellow in the Foreign Policy Program at Brookings Institution. Her research focuses on U.S. defense strategy in the Asia-Pacific region, including U.S. security alliances, military posture, and regional security architecture.

Peter J. Dombrowski

Peter J. Dombrowski is the William D. Ruger chair of National Security Economics in the Strategic and Operational Research Department at the U.S. Naval War College. Previously, he was the chair of the Strategic Research Department and director of the Naval War College Press.

Ashley J. Tellis

Senior Fellow

Ashley J. Tellis is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, specializing in international security and U.S. foreign and defense policy with a special focus on Asia and the Indian subcontinent.