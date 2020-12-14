event
Carnegie India

Fintech and Cybersecurity: Opportunities and Challenges

Mon. December 14th, 2020
Zoom Webinar

 

As the Fintech sector grows so does the need for up-to-date cybersecurity. It is paramount for these businesses to garner consumer trust in the safety and security of digital financial systems. One of the most common points of failure is the process of integrating these disparate digital financial systems. Experts agree that the sector needs a mutually understood and widely accepted base level of cybersecurity controls. This workshop explored the various cybersecurity challenges the sector faces while also assessing potential opportunities to address them.

This workshop was hosted as part of Carnegie India's Global Technology Summit 2020.

Technology
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Tim Maurer

Former Senior Fellow, Technology and International Affairs Program

Dr. Tim Maurer was a senior fellow in Carnegie’s Technology and International Affairs program.

Rajesh Bansal

Former Senior Adviser, Carnegie India

Rajesh Bansal was a senior adviser at Carnegie India. His research focuses on financial technologies, particularly electronic payment systems, electronic cash transfers, and digital financial services to enable inclusive development. He leads the center’s technology and society program.