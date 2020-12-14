Fintech and Cybersecurity: Opportunities and Challenges

As the Fintech sector grows so does the need for up-to-date cybersecurity. It is paramount for these businesses to garner consumer trust in the safety and security of digital financial systems. One of the most common points of failure is the process of integrating these disparate digital financial systems. Experts agree that the sector needs a mutually understood and widely accepted base level of cybersecurity controls. This workshop explored the various cybersecurity challenges the sector faces while also assessing potential opportunities to address them.

This workshop was hosted as part of Carnegie India's Global Technology Summit 2020.