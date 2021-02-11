A Conversation with the Oversight Board – Facebook’s Trump Ban and the Future of Online Speech

Last year, Facebook set up the Oversight Board as an independent body to review its content moderation decisions and make binding judgments about its policies. Described by Mark Zuckerberg as Facebook’s “Supreme Court,” the Board has rendered its first set of decisions and is now poised to consider one of the most significant questions in the world: should Donald Trump’s Facebook account remain suspended due to incitements leading to the January 6th storming of the U.S. Capitol, or should Trump be allowed back on the platform to reconnect with his millions of followers?



Join us for a conversation with Helle Thorning-Schmidt, Oversight Board Co-Chair and former Prime Minister of Denmark; Dex Hunter-Torricke, Oversight Board Head of Communications; David Kaye, former United Nations Special Rapporteur on the right to freedom of opinion and expression; and Steve Feldstein, Carnegie Endowment senior fellow for Democracy, Conflict, and Governance to unpack the Oversight Board’s first set of rulings and to consider future implications for free expression, public safety, and online moderation.