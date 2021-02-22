event
Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

Is there a Tripoli Exception?

Mon. February 22nd, 2021
Tripoli, the capital of northern Lebanon, is in the news once again. Over the past few weeks, the city has been the site of protests and clashes amidst the country’s deteriorating economic situation. Discourse on Tripoli is often a dichotomy, portraying the city as a hub of extremists as well as nicknaming it the “Bride of the Revolution” in 2019 after the outbreak of widespread national protests against the country’s corrupt political leadership. Politicians and pundits are warning that the most recent violent protests in Tripoli will spread elsewhere throughout the country.

The Arab Reform Initiative and the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center are hosting two joint public panel discussions that aim to offer a deeper understanding of the current events in Tripoli. They will examine the city at the intersection of the crisis of the political system and political leadership, the deteriorating socio-economic situation, and potential regional influences.

Panel 1 | Is there a Tripoli Exception?  

with Alia Ibrahim, Nawaf Kabbara, Khaled Ziadeh, and Jamil Mouawad.

Panelists will explore the key political and socioeconomic dynamics in Tripoli by linking them to the history of the city and developments in Lebanon. This will include the city’s historic socioeconomic marginalization and its place at one time as a hub for Islamists and leftists and a gateway to Syria, as well as a city over which the Syrian regime maintained tight control starting in the late 1980s until their withdrawal from Lebanon in 2005. The city is also host to the wealthiest politicians in the country. Consequently, speakers will explore the interplay between regional intervention, identity politics, local political competition, and local developments in the panel.    

Panel 2 | The Protest Movement: Can It Break the Siege of Tripoli?

with Mustafa Aweek, Jana Dhaiby, Samer Hajjar, and Darine Helwe.

The speakers will discuss Tripoli’s protest movements and analyze their prospects and political impact on both the local and national levels. This panel will pay particular attention to the initiatives and projects that were planned for Tripoli but never implemented and which need to be undertaken to revive the struggling city. It will examine the protest movement’s ability to change the narrative around Tripoli, as well as the projects that can be adopted given the country’s collapse.

Alia Ibrahim

Co-founder and CEO of Daraj.com, an independent digital media platform.

Alia Ibrahim, Lebanon, is co-founder and CEO of Daraj.com, an independent digital media platform launched in November 2017. Before that, Ibrahim was Senior Correspondent at Al-Arabiya News Channel. Since 2015, she has produced and directed investigative reports for the network's Special Mission program.

Nawaf Kabbara

Nawaf Kabbara is President of the National Association for the Rights of Disabled People in Lebanon, and Professor of Political Science at Balamand University.

Khaled Ziadeh

Khaled Ziadeh is the director of the Beirut branch of the Arab Center for Research and Studies. A university professor and researcher in cultural history, he served as Lebanon's Ambassador and Permanent Delegate to the Arab League.

Jamil Mouawad

Jamil Mouawad is a Senior Fellow at the Arab Reform Initiative in charge of the COVID-19 and social justice project in the Arab world and the independent professional associations project in the Arab world.

Jana Dhaiby

Jana Dhaiby is journalist with Al Modon and a correspondent with Al Jazeera and AFP.

Mustafa Al-Aweek

Mustafa Al-Awik is the editor-in-chief of the online newspaper Lebanon Arabi.

Samer Hajjar

Samer Hajjar is a political activist, researcher, and university professor. He previously was policy and strategy advisor to several Lebanese and foreign governmental entities and nonprofit organizations where he contributed to plans for social and economic development.

Darine Helwe

Darine Helwe is a reporter with Sky News Arabia.