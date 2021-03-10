Russia and Japan: A New Era in Relations

Registration
The relationship between Russia and Japan is entering a new reality. The coronavirus pandemic has made a dent in their trade turnover, while the departure of Japan’s former prime minister Shinzo Abe—for many years the main driver of closer cooperation with Russia—has left their further rapprochement in doubt.
Important developments are taking place in Asia-Pacific. China is bouncing back from the pandemic and continues to pursue an increasingly assertive foreign policy. The new U.S. administration is intent on preserving America’s global leadership, shoring up its traditional alliances, and containing China and Russia. All of that cannot fail to impact on relations between Moscow and Tokyo.
A new series of online events organized by the Carnegie Moscow Center and featuring leading experts from both countries looked at how Russia and Japan can strengthen their relationship under these new conditions.
New Challenges for Russia and Japan in the Evolving Indo-Pacific
11:00AM—12:00PM
The Indo-Pacific region isn’t just a growth locomotive of the global economy, it is also a source of danger: this is where the interests of the world’s powers become entangled. Although the main players in the region are still the United States and China, the power balance is largely determined by the strategies of the regional powers.
Transcript
- How will the new U.S. administration influence the situation in the Indo-Pacific?
- What shared interests do Russia and Japan have in Indo-Pacific geopolitics?
- How can Russia and Japan cooperate amid growing global and regional discord?
These questions and much more were on the agenda in a discussion featuring Ken Jimbo, a professor at Tokyo’s Keio University; and Anna Kireeva, an associate professor at the Department of Asian and African Studies at Moscow State Institute of International Relations; and moderated by Alexander Gabuev, chair of the Russia in the Asia-Pacific program at the Carnegie Moscow Center.
The event was held in English, with simultaneous interpretation into Russian.
Anna Kireeva
Ken Jimbo
Shinzo Abe’s Legacy: How to Further Develop Economic Ties Between Russia and Japan
11:00AM—12:00PM
Under Japan’s former prime minister Shinzo Abe, Russian-Japanese relations reached new heights. Yet no fundamental breakthrough in bilateral economic cooperation was achieved.
- How is the Japanese approach to economic relations with Russia changing following Abe’s departure?
- What were the results of the Eight-Point Cooperation Plan? Is it likely to be extended?
- What steps by Moscow and Tokyo could bring about a breakthrough in economic relations?
These questions and much more were up for discussion at an online event featuring Dmitry Streltsov, head of the department of Oriental Studies at Moscow State Institute of International Relations; and Fushita Hironori, a fellow at the Japan Institute of International Affairs; and moderated by Alexander Gabuev, chair of the Russia in the Asia-Pacific program at the Carnegie Moscow Center.
The event was held in Russian, with simultaneous interpretation into English.
Fushita Hironori
Dmitry Streltsov