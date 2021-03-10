Russia and Japan: A New Era in Relations

The relationship between Russia and Japan is entering a new reality. The coronavirus pandemic has made a dent in their trade turnover, while the departure of Japan’s former prime minister Shinzo Abe—for many years the main driver of closer cooperation with Russia—has left their further rapprochement in doubt.

Important developments are taking place in Asia-Pacific. China is bouncing back from the pandemic and continues to pursue an increasingly assertive foreign policy. The new U.S. administration is intent on preserving America’s global leadership, shoring up its traditional alliances, and containing China and Russia. All of that cannot fail to impact on relations between Moscow and Tokyo.

A new series of online events organized by the Carnegie Moscow Center and featuring leading experts from both countries looked at how Russia and Japan can strengthen their relationship under these new conditions.