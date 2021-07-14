Cyber Security and Its Impact on Strategic Stability

Cyber security has moved to the very center of contemporary security concerns worldwide. Reports of major cyberattacks, with the potential to paralyze the critical infrastructure of entire nations, are increasingly frequent. A nexus between cyber and nuclear capabilities puts the issue of global strategic stability in a completely new light.

Cyberattacks are notoriously difficult to attribute, with false flag operations commonly used, and connections between apparently non-state actors and national governments difficult to establish. Given these problems, we will focus on the following key questions:

What is the way forward in cyberspace if we want to address the cyber dimension of global strategic stability?

What are the principal issues in the talks that leading cyber powers might start with a view to avoiding a potentially devastating conflict?

What could be a notional agenda for such talks? What means of verification could be employed?

Join James Andrew Lewis, a senior vice president and director of the Strategic Technologies Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), and Dmitri Trenin, director of the Carnegie Moscow Center, to explore these issues and more.

This event is part of the Carnegie Moscow Center and U.S. Embassy in Moscow’s joint project: “Relaunching U.S.-Russia Dialogue on Global Challenges: The Role of the Next Generation”.