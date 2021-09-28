event

New Approaches to Verifying and Monitoring North Korea’s Nuclear Arsenal

Tue. September 28th, 2021
Live Online

On Tuesday September 28, 2021, Carnegie hosted an on-the-record discussion on new verification and monitoring approaches for North Korea’s nuclear arsenal.

North Korea’s nuclear weapons and missile capabilities have increased in qualitative sophistication and size in recent years. As negotiators seek to limit and roll back Pyongyang’s capabilities, verification and monitoring will be critical to the political feasibility and practical utility of any potential agreement. As history shows, orthodox approaches to verification—with robust onsite inspections and other well-defined protocols—are unlikely to be accepted by Pyongyang. Accordingly, policymakers should consider the value that new tools and approaches can offer in verification and monitoring. 

Carnegie scholars and international technical experts, with the support of the Korea Foundation, have articulated a range of approaches in a recent report. Even if ideal verification conditions are not realized in the short-term, these approaches can help build trust and contribute to risk reduction. 
 

Pablo Garcia

Mr. Pablo Garcia retired as Chief of Staff from Sandia National Laboratories after a 34 year career at the labs. He is currently a Research Scholar (LAT) on Peace Engineering at the University of New Mexico.

Marc-Gérard Albert

Marc-Gérard Albert has worked over the past 25 years in international nuclear matters and the governance of nuclear energy, with respect to safeguards, safety and security, in senior managerial positions at the International Atomic Energy Agency, French technical organizations CEA and IRSN and in the French diplomatic service.

Melissa Hanham

Melissa Hanham is an expert on the verification of WMD Treaties and North Korea.

Ankit Panda

Stanton Senior Fellow in the Nuclear Policy Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

Ankit Panda is the Stanton Senior Fellow in the Nuclear Policy Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.