Arabic launch | North Africa faces the pandemic

In late 2019 the world faced an unprecedented situation. The coronavirus pandemic transformed people’s lives and livelihoods, battering economies and health systems across the planet. Covid-19 has impacted every country and every household. In North Africa, living standards have fallen as economies have weakened or collapsed. Many lives have been lost due to the failure of health systems. All this has had social impacts, placing strains on family relations. Sada has been tracking these phenomena in four North African states, building up a picture of the pandemic’s effects on the economy, society and individuals.

Sada, the blog of the Carnegie Middle East Center, recently released its first documentary film, part of a series entitled “North Africa Faces the Pandemic” including short films on Morocco, Mauritania, Tunisia and Egypt. The films examine the economic and social impacts of the coronavirus crisis as well as how it has impacted women in light of deteriorating economies and health systems.

Following the documentaries’ launch in English, the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center invites you to attend their launch event in Arabic, with a screening of short versions of each film followed by discussions.

This event will be held on Thursday October 14 from 5:00 pm - 6:30 pm Beirut time.

The discussion will be in Arabic and viewers can use the chat functions on Facebook and Youtube to ask questions.