Arabic launch | North Africa faces the pandemic

Thu. October 14th, 2021
In late 2019 the world faced an unprecedented situation. The coronavirus pandemic transformed people’s lives and livelihoods, battering economies and health systems across the planet. Covid-19 has impacted every country and every household. In North Africa, living standards have fallen as economies have weakened or collapsed. Many lives have been lost due to the failure of health systems. All this has had social impacts, placing strains on family relations. Sada has been tracking these phenomena in four North African states, building up a picture of the pandemic’s effects on the economy, society and individuals.

Sada, the blog of the Carnegie Middle East Center, recently released its first documentary film, part of a series entitled “North Africa Faces the Pandemic” including short films on Morocco, Mauritania, Tunisia and Egypt. The films examine the economic and social impacts of the coronavirus crisis as well as how it has impacted women in light of deteriorating economies and health systems.

Following the documentaries’ launch in English, the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center invites you to attend their launch event in Arabic, with a screening of short versions of each film followed by discussions.

This event will be held on Thursday October 14 from 5:00 pm - 6:30 pm Beirut time.

The discussion will be in Arabic and viewers can use the chat functions on Facebook and Youtube to ask questions.

Rafiah Al Talei

Editor-in-Chief, Sada, Middle East Program

Rafiah Al Talei was the editor-in-chief for Sada in Carnegie’s Middle East Program.

Rachid Aourraz

Rachid Aourraz is a non-resident scholar at the Middle East Institute

Amel Grami

Amel Grami is a Tunisian university lecturer and researcher on women’s issues and gender studies

Mozn Hassan

Mozn Hassan is the executive director of Nazra for Feminist Studies in Egypt

Raby Idoumou

Raby Idoumou is a Mauritanian journalist who has written for Sada on women workers in vulnerable sectors in Mauritania

Mohammed Lemin Alrajel

Mohammed Lemin Alrajel is a journalist and documentary maker

Anas Mezzour

Anas Mezzour is a TV journalist and producer of Blue Crisis, Sada’s film on Morocco