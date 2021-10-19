Digital Repression: Confronting the Evolving Challenge

The International Forum for Democratic Studies and the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace are pleased to invite you to a joint online event on the evolving challenge of digital repression. From the rollout of biometric surveillance tools to advances in machine learning to new social media regulations, recent developments in technology and its governance are presenting new opportunities for authoritarian abuse. How has digital repression evolved in recent years, and what can democracy’s supporters do to craft more rights-respecting technological norms?

To address these and other critical issues, the Carnegie Endowment has assembled the Digital Democracy Network—a diverse group of cutting-edge thinker-activists engaged in work on technology and politics. The network's first publication is a compilation of essays on the challenges to governance posed by digital technology, “Issues on the Frontlines of Technology and Politics.”

To mark this new initiative, join us for a discussion featuring Digital Democracy Network members Arindrajit Basu, Irene Poetranto, and Jan Rydzak on the ever-changing contours of the digital repression landscape, and its implications for democracies around the world.

This event is being held in collaboration with National Endowment for Democracy.