Uzbekistan’s Presidential Elections: What Comes Next?

On October 24, Uzbekistan will hold a carefully choreographed presidential election that almost certainly will lead to a resounding win by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, a self-proclaimed reformer. Almost two years into a pandemic and in the aftermath of the chaotic withdrawal from neighboring Afghanistan, this election is occurring at a critical time in the country’s socio-economic, political, and foreign policy trajectory.

Join us for a multi-faceted conversation with some of the world’s leading experts on Uzbekistan as they discuss Mirziyoyev’s reform agenda, the return of Taliban rule and its effect on Tashkent’s calculus both at home and abroad, and what all this means for the Biden administration’s engagement in the region.

This event is held in partnership with the University of Southern California and the Oxus Society for Central Asian Affairs.