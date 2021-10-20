event

Uzbekistan’s Presidential Elections: What Comes Next?

Wed. October 20th, 2021
Live Online

On October 24, Uzbekistan will hold a carefully choreographed presidential election that almost certainly will lead to a resounding win by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, a self-proclaimed reformer. Almost two years into a pandemic and in the aftermath of the chaotic withdrawal from neighboring Afghanistan, this election is occurring at a critical time in the country’s socio-economic, political, and foreign policy trajectory. 

Join us for a multi-faceted conversation with some of the world’s leading experts on Uzbekistan as they discuss Mirziyoyev’s reform agenda, the return of Taliban rule and its effect on Tashkent’s calculus both at home and abroad, and what all this means for the Biden administration’s engagement in the region. 

This event is held in partnership with the University of Southern California and the Oxus Society for Central Asian Affairs. 

event speakers

Navbahor Imamova

Navbahor Imamova is a prominent Uzbek journalist at the Voice of America. As anchor, reporter, multimedia editor, and producer, she has covered Central Asia and the U.S. for nearly twenty years on TV, radio, and online. Since 2018, she has also been reporting from inside Uzbekistan as the first-ever U.S.-based accredited correspondent in the country.

Jennifer B. Murtazashvili

Nonresident Scholar, Asia Program

Jennifer Brick Murtazashvili is a nonresident scholar in the Asia Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Steve Swerdlow

Steve Swerdlow is a human rights lawyer and associate professor of the practice of human rights at the University of Southern California. Swerdlow authored a study for the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom published in October 2021, entitled "Uzbekistan's Religious Prisoners: Addressing a Legacy of Repression."

Temur Umarov

Fellow, Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center

Temur Umarov is an expert on China and Central Asia, and a fellow at the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center.

Edward Lemon

Edward Lemon is research assistant professor at the Bush School of Government and Public Service, Texas A&M University, Washington, DC, and president of the Oxus Society for Central Asian Affairs.

Paul Stronski

Senior Fellow, Russia and Eurasia Program

Paul Stronski was a senior fellow in Carnegie’s Russia and Eurasia Program, where his research focuses on the relationship between Russia and neighboring countries in Central Asia and the South Caucasus.