Putin Challenges the West (Again)

Tensions between the Kremlin and the West have soared amid a growing threat of renewed Russian military action in Ukraine. How effectively can the West respond to Russian actions? What is the likelihood that the Kremlin is overplaying its hand?

Join Oleksandr Danyliuk, Kadri Liik, and Alexander Gabuev as they assess Russian President Vladimir Putin’s goals in fomenting a showdown over Ukraine and his efforts to exploit the crisis to create leverage over the United States, NATO, and the European Union. Andrew S. Weiss will moderate.