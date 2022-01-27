event

Putin Challenges the West (Again)

Thu. January 27th, 2022
Online

Tensions between the Kremlin and the West have soared amid a growing threat of renewed Russian military action in Ukraine. How effectively can the West respond to Russian actions? What is the likelihood that the Kremlin is overplaying its hand? 

Join Oleksandr Danyliuk, Kadri Liik, and Alexander Gabuev as they assess Russian President Vladimir Putin’s goals in fomenting a showdown over Ukraine and his efforts to exploit the crisis to create leverage over the United States, NATO, and the European Union. Andrew S. Weiss will moderate. 

Oleksandr Danyliuk

Oleksandr Danyliuk served previously as secretary of the Security and Defense Council of Ukraine in 2019. He was also the Ukrainian minister of finance from 2016 to 2018.

Alexander Gabuev

Alexander Gabuev

Director, Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center

Alexander Gabuev is director of the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center. Gabuev’s research is focused on Russian foreign policy with particular focus on the impact of the war in Ukraine and the Sino-Russia relationship. Since joining Carnegie in 2015, Gabuev has contributed commentary and analysis to a wide range of publications, including the Financial Times, the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, and the Economist.

Kadri Liik

Andrew S. Weiss

James Family Chair, Vice President for Studies

Andrew S. Weiss is the James Family Chair and vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where he oversees research on Russia, Ukraine, and Eurasia. His graphic novel biography of Vladimir Putin, Accidental Czar: the Life and Lies of Vladimir Putin, was published by First Second/Macmillan in 2022.