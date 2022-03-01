Unpacking the IPCC Report: Climate Change and the Way Forward

On February 28, the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) published its report on the impacts of climate breakdown and ongoing adaptation efforts.

This highly anticipated report will inform negotiations at COP27, which will focus heavily on climate justice, climate finance, adaptation, and loss and damage.

Join Carnegie Europe for a discussion on the report’s main findings and its implications for climate security, climate negotiations, and the future of transitions across the globe. The conversation will feature François Gemenne, one of the lead authors of the IPCC report, and Olivia Lazard.

