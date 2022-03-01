event
Unpacking the IPCC Report: Climate Change and the Way Forward

Tue. March 1st, 2022
Live Online

On February 28, the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) published its report on the impacts of climate breakdown and ongoing adaptation efforts.

This highly anticipated report will inform negotiations at COP27, which will focus heavily on climate justice, climate finance, adaptation, and loss and damage.

Join Carnegie Europe for a discussion on the report’s main findings and its implications for climate security, climate negotiations, and the future of transitions across the globe. The conversation will feature François Gemenne, one of the lead authors of the IPCC report, and Olivia Lazard.

To submit a question for the event, please use the YouTube chat, email brussels@ceip.org, or tweet at us @Carnegie_Europe.

 
François Gemenne

François Gemenne is director of the Hugo Observatory at the University of Liège.

Olivia Lazard

Nonresident Fellow, Carnegie Europe

Lazard is a nonresident fellow at Carnegie Europe. Her research focuses on the geopolitics of climate, the transition ushered by climate change, and the risks of conflict and fragility associated to climate change and environmental collapse.