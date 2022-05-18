event

How African Countries Can Navigate the Turbulent Global Economy

Wed. May 18th, 2022
Live Online

African economies still recovering from slowdown caused by the global pandemic are again at risk of destabilization. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, low COVID-19 community vaccination rates, increasingly severe climate incidents, and a global economic downturn present substantial challenges and African policymakers must respond to spare their nations from economic disaster. Yet, given constrained fiscal space and rising debt, how can policymakers position their economies on a path of sustainable recovery? Is the $100 billion in Special Drawing Rights pledged by G20 countries to vulnerable nations enough to mitigate the strain? And how do calls for reforming the Bretton Woods system and global financial institutions impact the path forward?

Join Carnegie, in partnership with the International Monetary Fund, for a special conversation on the IMF Regional Economic Outlook, featuring Carnegie Africa director, Zainab Usman, and IMF director for Africa, Abebe Aemro Selassie.

EconomyTradeSouthern, Eastern, and Western Africa
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Zainab Usman

Director, Africa Program

Zainab Usman is a senior fellow and inaugural director of the Africa Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Abebe Aemro Selassie

Abebe Aemro Selassie is the director of the African Department at the International Monetary Fund (IMF).