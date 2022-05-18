How African Countries Can Navigate the Turbulent Global Economy

African economies still recovering from slowdown caused by the global pandemic are again at risk of destabilization. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, low COVID-19 community vaccination rates, increasingly severe climate incidents, and a global economic downturn present substantial challenges and African policymakers must respond to spare their nations from economic disaster. Yet, given constrained fiscal space and rising debt, how can policymakers position their economies on a path of sustainable recovery? Is the $100 billion in Special Drawing Rights pledged by G20 countries to vulnerable nations enough to mitigate the strain? And how do calls for reforming the Bretton Woods system and global financial institutions impact the path forward?

Join Carnegie, in partnership with the International Monetary Fund, for a special conversation on the IMF Regional Economic Outlook, featuring Carnegie Africa director, Zainab Usman, and IMF director for Africa, Abebe Aemro Selassie.