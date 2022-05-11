event
Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

Peace, Security and Conflict in the Middle East

Wed. May 11th, 2022
Live on Zoom

Celebrating the launch of the Routledge Handbook of EU-Middle East Relations, edited by Dimitris Bouris, Daniela Huber and Michelle Pace, Amsterdam Center for European Studies - in cooperation with EU-Middle East Network in Action (EUMENIA), Roskilde University (RUC), and Istituto Affari Internazionali (IAI) - will be hosting a series of online panels exploring the central themes of the book. Covering these relations from a broad perspective that captures continuities, ruptures, and entanglements, this Handbook provides a clearer understanding of trends, thus contributing to a range of different discussions in international relations. 

The fourth event, held in cooperation with the Malcom H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center, zooms in on peace and security issues, by analyzing the EU’s attitude toward some of the most complex conflicts and crises in the Middle East. 

Join us on Wednesday, May 11, from 17:00 until 18:30 Beirut time for a panel discussion that will be held in English online via Zoom. Federica Bicchi and Benedetta Voltolini kick off the section by analyzing the EU’s role in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Assem Dandashly and Maria Luisa Fantappie will then explore the EU’s role in Lebanon and Iraq, respectively. Finally, Cornelius Adebahr and Riccardo Alcaro will explain how EU-Iran relations are intertwined.

Viewers may submit their questions for the panelists using the live chat feature on Zoom during the event. For more information, please contact Josiane Matar at josiane.matar@carnegie-mec.org.

Political ReformSecurityMiddle East
event speakers

Cornelius Adebahr

Former Nonresident Fellow, Carnegie Europe

Cornelius Adebahr was a nonresident fellow at Carnegie Europe. His research focuses on foreign and security policy, in particular regarding Iran and the Persian Gulf, on European and transatlantic affairs, and on citizens’ engagement.

Riccardo Alcaro

Alcaro is research coordinator and head of the Global Actors Program at the Italian Institute of International Relations.

Federica Bicchi

Bicchi is director of the European Foreign Policy Unit of the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE).

Assem Dandashly

Dandashly is a tenured assistant professor in the department of political science at Maastricht University.

Maria Luisa Fantappie

Fantappie is special adviser for the Middle East and North Africa region at the Centre for Human Dialogue.

Benedetta Voltolini

Voltolini is lecturer in european foreign policy in the Department of European and International Studies at King’s College London.

Maha Yahya

Director, Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

Yahya is director of the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center, where her research focuses on citizenship, pluralism, and social justice in the aftermath of the Arab uprisings.