The War Against Terrorism and Organized Crime: Is Peace Possible?

The Russian war on Ukraine is an outlier in today's conflict landscape. The majority of today's wars are internally derived—involving faction disputes within a single country. And in nearly all of these conflicts, terror groups and organized criminals play a significant and destabilizing role. What have we learned from two decades of these messy conflicts in nations like Ireland and Colombia? How can we better help places experiencing insecurity like the Sahel move toward stability?

Join Carnegie's Rachel Kleinfeld as she sits down with Jordan Street, Abigail Watson, and Ornella Moderan to discuss two recent reports Saferworld has written to answer these questions and implications for international responses, strategies, and stabilization policy.