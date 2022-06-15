event

The War Against Terrorism and Organized Crime: Is Peace Possible?

Wed. June 15th, 2022
Live Online

The Russian war on Ukraine is an outlier in today's conflict landscape. The majority of today's wars are internally derived—involving faction disputes within a single country. And in nearly all of these conflicts, terror groups and organized criminals play a significant and destabilizing role. What have we learned from two decades of these messy conflicts in nations like Ireland and Colombia? How can we better help places experiencing insecurity like the Sahel move toward stability?

Join Carnegie's Rachel Kleinfeld as she sits down with Jordan Street, Abigail Watson, and Ornella Moderan to discuss two recent reports Saferworld has written to answer these questions and implications for international responses, strategies, and stabilization policy. 

Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Rachel Kleinfeld

Senior Fellow, Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program

Rachel Kleinfeld is a senior fellow in Carnegie’s Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program, where she focuses on issues of rule of law, security, and governance in democracies experiencing polarization, violence, and other governance problems.

Ornella Moderan

Ornella Moderan is head of the Sahel Programme at the Institute for Security Studies. She has extensive experience working on peacebuilding, security sector governance, and democratic processes in West Africa and beyond, and humanitarian assistance in an on-going crisis context.

Jordan Street

Jordan Street is the senior policy and advocacy adviser at Saferworld USA. He has written extensively on the impact of counterterrorism policy on peace, human rights, and civic space.

Abigail Watson

Abigail Watson is a conflict and security policy coordinator at Saferworld. She researches, writes, and presents on the rise of light footprint military interventions—or remote warfare—in the Middle East, the Horn of Africa and the Sahel, and elsewhere.