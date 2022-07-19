event

How Feasible is Net-Zero in the Global South?

Tue. July 19th, 2022
Live Online

At the 26th Conference of Parties (COP26) in November 2021, both Nigeria and India committed to achieving net zero emissions by 2060 and 2070, respectively—a controversial commitment given the inequities in historical greenhouse gas emissions between low and middle-income economies, including Nigeria and India, and high-income economies. Is it fair to hold all countries to the same green transition timeline?

Beyond questions of responsibility, there is also the matter of feasibility—reaching net zero emissions by the second half of this century will require considerable policy action, financing, technology solutions as well as a nuanced appreciation of political economy dynamics. How possible is this given a troubled global economy, competing development priorities, and lingering pandemic?

Join the Carnegie Africa Program for an in-depth expert panel discussion of the transition plans from Nigerian, Indian, and U.S. experts and the implications for the rest of the world.

event speakers

Philippe Benoit

Philippe Benoit is adjunct senior research scholar at Columbia University’s Center on Global Energy Policy where he leads the center’s energy for development initiative.

Navroz Dubash

Navroz Dubash is a professor at the Centre for Policy Research, a New Delhi based think-tank and an adjunct senior research fellow at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy.

Chukwumerije Okereke

Chukwumerije Okereke is the director of the Centre for Climate Change and Development at Alex Ekwueme Federal University Ndufu-Alike and a visiting professor at the Universities of Reading and Oxford.

Zainab Usman

Director, Africa Program

Zainab Usman is a senior fellow and inaugural director of the Africa Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.