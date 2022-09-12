Book Launch – Surveillance State: Inside China's Quest to Launch a New Era of Social Control

The Chinese Communist Party is launching a new era of social control based on the power of digital surveillance. While digital technology allows the government to optimize everything from traffic patterns to emergency response, it also enables the state to keep a watchful eye on millions of citizens under the constant gaze of security forces armed with AI. What is the line between digital utopia and digital police state?

Join the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace for an in-person conversation with award-winning journalists Josh Chin and Liza Lin to discuss their new book, Surveillance State: Inside China’s Quest to Launch a New Era of Social Control. This event will be moderated by Steven Feldstein.

Copies of the book will be available for purchase, and the authors will sign copies immediately following the event. There will be a reception with light refreshments from 5 to 6 pm.