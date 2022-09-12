event

Book Launch – Surveillance State: Inside China's Quest to Launch a New Era of Social Control

Mon. September 12th, 2022
In Person, Washington, DC and Live Online

The Chinese Communist Party is launching a new era of social control based on the power of digital surveillance. While digital technology allows the government to optimize everything from traffic patterns to emergency response, it also enables the state to keep a watchful eye on millions of citizens under the constant gaze of security forces armed with AI. What is the line between digital utopia and digital police state? 

Join the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace for an in-person conversation with award-winning journalists Josh Chin and Liza Lin to discuss their new book, Surveillance State: Inside China’s Quest to Launch a New Era of Social Control. This event will be moderated by Steven Feldstein. 

Copies of the book will be available for purchase, and the authors will sign copies immediately following the event. There will be a reception with light refreshments from 5 to 6 pm. 

Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Josh Chin

Josh Chin is the deputy China bureau chief for the Wall Street Journal. Josh has spent more than fifteen years reporting on China, the last ten for the Wall Street Journal. He led a team that won the 2018 Gerald Loeb Award for international reporting for a series exposing the Chinese government's pioneering embrace of digital surveillance.

Steven Feldstein

Senior Fellow, Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program

Steven Feldstein is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in the Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program. His research focuses on technology and geopolitics, U.S. foreign policy, and the global context for democracy.

Liza Lin

Liza Lin covers Asia technology news for the Wall Street Journal, focusing mostly on China and the internet. Liza was part of a team at the Journal to be named Pulitzer finalists for the International Reporting category in 2021 for their coverage of Chinese leader Xi Jinping, and together with other Journal reporters, won the Gerald Loeb Award for International Reporting in 2018 for a series of stories on China's Surveillance state.