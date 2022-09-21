event

New Paradigm for Cyber Competition: A Conversation on Cyber Persistent Theory

Wed. September 21st, 2022
Virtual

American policymakers have long fixated on preventing a catastrophic cyberattack by coercing and deterring adversaries in cyberspace. Yet cyber competition over the last two decades looks different than the dynamic U.S. strategists envisioned. Instead of “Pearl Harbor-like” attacks, adversaries are waging enduring cyber campaigns to spy, steal, and spread disinformation below the level of damage that would warrant U.S. armed response. If Cold War-infused strategies of deterrence and coercion will not change adversarial digital behavior, how should the United States compete in cyberspace? Can cyber competition be tamed?

Join us for a timely discussion with Michael Fischerkeller, Emily Goldman, and Richard Harknett, the authors of Cyber Persistence Theory, moderated by Carnegie’s George Perkovich.

TechnologyNorth AmericaUnited StatesIran
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Emily Goldman

Emily Goldman serves as a strategist at U.S. Cyber Command and a thought leader on cyber policy. She has previously served as a cyber advisor to the Director of Policy Planning at the State Department, and before that directed the CYBERCOM/NSA Combined Action Group where she led the team that wrote the 2018 US Cyber Command vision. Before government service, Dr. Goldman was a professor of Political Science at the University of California, Davis for two decades. She received her PhD from Stanford University.

Richard Harknett

Richard Harknett is Professor of Political Science and Director of the School of Public and International Affairs, Co-Director of the Ohio Cyber Range Institute, and Chair of the Center for Cyber Strategy and Policy at the University of Cincinnati. He served as an inaugural Fulbright Scholar in Cyber Studies at Oxford University and as the inaugural Scholar-in-Residence at US Cyber Command and the National Security Agency, where he assisted at the Command in examining strategic approaches to cyberspace. He received his PhD from Johns Hopkins University.

Michael Fischerkeller

Michael P. Fischerkeller is a research staff member in the Information, Technology and Systems Division at the Institute for Defense Analyses, where he has spent for over 20 years supporting the Office of the Secretary of Defense, Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Combatant and Multi-National Force commanders.

George Perkovich

Japan Chair for a World Without Nuclear Weapons, Senior Fellow

George Perkovich is the Japan Chair for a World Without Nuclear Weapons and a senior fellow in the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace’s Nuclear Policy Program. He works primarily on nuclear deterrence, nonproliferation, and disarmament issues, and is leading a study on nuclear signaling in the 21st century.