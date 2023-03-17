event
Book Talk – Strongmen Saviours: A Political Economy of Populism in India, Turkey, Russia and Brazil

Fri. March 17th, 2023
Populism has been on the rise across the globe since the global financial crisis of 2008. It has emerged as the focus of much political discourse, given its prevalence in the current socio-political landscape in several countries. At the same time, the specific circumstances of different countries vary considerably. In their recent book Strongmen Saviours: A Political Economy of Populism in India, Turkey, Russia and Brazil, Deepanshu Mohan and Abhinav Padmanabhan look at four countries to examine how they have each taken quite distinct journeys. It offers an interpretation of each country’s political journey in recent years and an analysis of the common elements shared between them.

Carnegie India is delighted to invite you to a book talk on the political economy of populism. The authors of the book, Deepanshu Mohan and Abhinav Padmanabhan, will present the arguments in their book and discuss the emerging trends of populism outside the West. The presentation will be followed by brief remarks from Ambreen Agha and Siddharth Singh, and the seminar will conclude with an open discussion moderated by Suyash Rai.

Deepanshu Mohan

Deepanshu Mohan is associate professor of economics and director, Centre for New Economics Studies (CNES), Jindal School of Liberal Arts and Humanities, OP Jindal Global University, India. He is a visiting professor of economics at the department of economics, Carleton University, Canada and an honorary associate professor at the School of Public Leadership, Stellenbosch University, South Africa.

Abhinav Padmanabhan

Abhinav Padmanabhan is a teaching and research fellow at the Jindal School of International Affairs and a senior research assistant at CNES, Jindal School of Liberal Arts and Humanities, OP Jindal Global University, India.

Ambreen Agha

Ambreen Agha is an associate professor at Jindal School of International Affairs and assistant dean for academic affairs at O.P. Jindal Global University, India.

Siddharth Singh

Siddharth Singh is editor-at-large at the Open Magazine. He was editor (views) at Mint from 2011 to 2015 and a special correspondent with The Times of India, Chandigarh from 2001 to 2005.

Suyash Rai

Fellow, Carnegie India

Suyash Rai was a fellow at Carnegie India. His research focuses on the political economy of economic reforms, and the performance of public institutions in India.