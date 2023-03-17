Book Talk – Strongmen Saviours: A Political Economy of Populism in India, Turkey, Russia and Brazil

Populism has been on the rise across the globe since the global financial crisis of 2008. It has emerged as the focus of much political discourse, given its prevalence in the current socio-political landscape in several countries. At the same time, the specific circumstances of different countries vary considerably. In their recent book Strongmen Saviours: A Political Economy of Populism in India, Turkey, Russia and Brazil, Deepanshu Mohan and Abhinav Padmanabhan look at four countries to examine how they have each taken quite distinct journeys. It offers an interpretation of each country’s political journey in recent years and an analysis of the common elements shared between them.

Carnegie India is delighted to invite you to a book talk on the political economy of populism. The authors of the book, Deepanshu Mohan and Abhinav Padmanabhan, will present the arguments in their book and discuss the emerging trends of populism outside the West. The presentation will be followed by brief remarks from Ambreen Agha and Siddharth Singh, and the seminar will conclude with an open discussion moderated by Suyash Rai.