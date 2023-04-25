event

Exerting Soft Power for Global Leadership

Tue. April 25th, 2023
Live Online

The developing world has changed significantly over the last several decades—it is richer, freer, and more empowered, and it has become the arena for a new age of great power competition. Today’s battles between Beijing, Washington, and Moscow are waged with soft power, through financial and political alliances across various regions of the world. In a renewed struggle between autocracy and democracy, what must the United States and its allies do to meet the needs and aspirations of partner countries and prevent them from turning to Russia and China?
 
Carnegie’s Evan A. Feigenbaum will host CSIS’s Daniel F. Runde for a wide-ranging conversation on why and how the United States can best use soft power to address today’s geopolitical challenges and to preview his new book The American Imperative: Reclaiming Global Leadership Through Soft Power.

EconomyTradeSecurityForeign PolicyNorth AmericaUnited StatesEast AsiaChinaRussia
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Evan A. Feigenbaum

Vice President for Studies, Acting Director, Carnegie China

Evan A. Feigenbaum is vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where he oversees its work in Washington, Beijing, New Delhi, and Singapore on a dynamic region encompassing both East Asia and South Asia. He served twice as Deputy Assistant Secretary of State and advised two Secretaries of State and a former Treasury Secretary on Asia.

Daniel F. Runde

Daniel F. Runde is a senior vice president, director of the Project on Prosperity and Development, and holds the William A. Schreyer Chair in Global Analysis at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.