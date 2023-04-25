Exerting Soft Power for Global Leadership

The developing world has changed significantly over the last several decades—it is richer, freer, and more empowered, and it has become the arena for a new age of great power competition. Today’s battles between Beijing, Washington, and Moscow are waged with soft power, through financial and political alliances across various regions of the world. In a renewed struggle between autocracy and democracy, what must the United States and its allies do to meet the needs and aspirations of partner countries and prevent them from turning to Russia and China?



Carnegie’s Evan A. Feigenbaum will host CSIS’s Daniel F. Runde for a wide-ranging conversation on why and how the United States can best use soft power to address today’s geopolitical challenges and to preview his new book The American Imperative: Reclaiming Global Leadership Through Soft Power.