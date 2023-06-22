event

Go West: California and Global Policy Leadership

Thu. June 22nd, 2023
San Francisco, CA and Live Online

On June 22, 2023, Carnegie celebrated the launch of Carnegie California, the new West Coast outpost of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. The special event featured an enriching discussion on the climate crisis at a moment of geopolitical upheaval, how California can model resilience for the wider world, and the complicating implications of the shifting global order.
 

Featured Speakers

Eleni Kounalakis
Lieutenant Governor of California
Remarks

Wally Adeyemo
Deputy Secretary of the Treasury
Remarks

Francis Fukuyama
Nonresident Scholar, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
Olivier Nomellini Senior Fellow, Stanford University

Victoria Salinas
Senior Official Performing the Duties of
Deputy Administrator for Resilience, FEMA

Mariano-Florentino (Tino) Cuéllar
President, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
Former Justice of the Supreme Court of California

Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
Wally Adeyemo

Wally Adeyemo is U.S. deputy secretary of the Treasury.

Mariano-Florentino (Tino) Cuéllar

President, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

Mariano-Florentino (Tino) Cuéllar is the tenth president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. A former justice of the Supreme Court of California, he has served three U.S. presidential administrations at the White House and in federal agencies, and was the Stanley Morrison Professor at Stanford University, where he held appointments in law, political science, and international affairs and led the university’s Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies.

Francis Fukuyama

Nonresident Scholar, Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program

Francis Fukuyama is a nonresident scholar in Carnegie’s Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program, where his research focuses on democratization and international political economy.

Ian Klaus

Founding Director, Carnegie California

Ian Klaus is the founding director of Carnegie California. He is a leading scholar on the nexus of urbanization, geopolitics, and global challenges, with extensive experience as a practitioner of subnational diplomacy.

Eleni Kounalakis

Eleni Kounalakis is the 50th Lieutenant Governor of California. In addition to her duties as Lt. Governor, Kounalakis is California’s representative for international affairs and trade. From 2010 to 2013, Kounalakis served as President Barack Obama’s ambassador to the Republic of Hungary.

Victoria Salinas

Victoria Salinas leads Resilience at the Federal Emergency Management Agency. As part of the Biden-Harris Administration, she’s focused on accelerating all-hazards resilience in the nation’s most underserved communities. Salinas served as the Chief Resilience Officer and Deputy City Administrator for the City of Oakland, California, where she led planning, policy, and legislative efforts to address climate, disaster, and socio-economic vulnerability.