Go West: California and Global Policy Leadership

On June 22, 2023, Carnegie celebrated the launch of Carnegie California, the new West Coast outpost of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. The special event featured an enriching discussion on the climate crisis at a moment of geopolitical upheaval, how California can model resilience for the wider world, and the complicating implications of the shifting global order.



Eleni Kounalakis

Lieutenant Governor of California

Wally Adeyemo

Deputy Secretary of the Treasury

Francis Fukuyama

Nonresident Scholar, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

Olivier Nomellini Senior Fellow, Stanford University

Victoria Salinas

Senior Official Performing the Duties of

Deputy Administrator for Resilience, FEMA

Mariano-Florentino (Tino) Cuéllar

President, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

Former Justice of the Supreme Court of California