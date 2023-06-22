Go West: California and Global Policy Leadership

Registration
On June 22, 2023, Carnegie celebrated the launch of Carnegie California, the new West Coast outpost of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. The special event featured an enriching discussion on the climate crisis at a moment of geopolitical upheaval, how California can model resilience for the wider world, and the complicating implications of the shifting global order.
Conference Photos
Featured Speakers
Eleni Kounalakis
Lieutenant Governor of California
Remarks
Wally Adeyemo
Deputy Secretary of the Treasury
Remarks
Francis Fukuyama
Nonresident Scholar, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
Olivier Nomellini Senior Fellow, Stanford University
Victoria Salinas
Senior Official Performing the Duties of
Deputy Administrator for Resilience, FEMA
Mariano-Florentino (Tino) Cuéllar
President, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
Former Justice of the Supreme Court of California