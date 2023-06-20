event

Violence and Social Transformation in Libya

Tue. June 20th, 2023
Live Online

Following the revolution that toppled dictator Muammar Qadhafi, successive episodes of civil war and endemic violence have irrevocably altered Libya's social fabric, transforming identities and social hierarchies, elite networks, and relationships between communities. The consequences of these shifting dynamics will have far reaching implications—for both the Libyan state and its citizens and for outside policymakers working on mediation, diplomacy, and development. 

A panel of distinguished Libyan and foreign scholars will discuss these changes and their policy implications, to mark the release of a new edited volume.

Emadeddin Badi

Emadeddin Badi is a researcher and independent consultant that specializes in governance, organized crime, hybrid security structures, security sector reform and development. He is a senior analyst at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime’s North Africa and Sahel Observatory and a Senior Advisor for Libya at the Geneva Centre for Security Sector Governance (DCAF).

Virginie Collombier

Virginie Collombier is the scientific coordinator of the Mediterranean Platform, at the School of Government, Luiss Guido Carli as well as professor of practice at the Luiss Guido Carli University. Collombier’s main research interests are in social and political dynamics in Libya and the broader MENA region.

Rima Ibrahim

Rima Ibrahim is a Libya-based junior associate researcher at the Mediterranean Platform at Luiss School of Government in Rome. She specializes in environmental issues, local governance, and women rights in Libya.

Kevin Mazur

Kevin Mazur is a lecturer at Northwestern University. He is the author of Revolution in Syria: Identity, Networks, and Repression, published by Cambridge University Press, and holds a PhD in Politics from Princeton University.

Frederic Wehrey

Senior Fellow, Middle East Program

Frederic Wehrey is a senior fellow in the Middle East Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where his research focuses on governance, conflict, and security in Libya, North Africa, and the Persian Gulf.

Sarah Yerkes

Senior Fellow, Middle East Program

Sarah Yerkes is a senior fellow in Carnegie’s Middle East Program, where her research focuses on Tunisia’s political, economic, and security developments as well as state-society relations in the Middle East and North Africa.