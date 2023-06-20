Violence and Social Transformation in Libya

Following the revolution that toppled dictator Muammar Qadhafi, successive episodes of civil war and endemic violence have irrevocably altered Libya's social fabric, transforming identities and social hierarchies, elite networks, and relationships between communities. The consequences of these shifting dynamics will have far reaching implications—for both the Libyan state and its citizens and for outside policymakers working on mediation, diplomacy, and development.

A panel of distinguished Libyan and foreign scholars will discuss these changes and their policy implications, to mark the release of a new edited volume.