Good News in a Climate Crisis

There are plenty of reasons to worry about climate change in 2023, from record-high coal consumption to record-high ocean temperatures. As climate scientists at the United Nations and protestors in the streets keep reiterating, humanity is in a climate crisis.

And yet it’s not all bad news. Positive trends—like the rapid spread of electric vehicles and solar panels and the recent decline in Amazon Rainforest deforestation—give humans reason to hope. It’s worth talking about this good news to forestall fatalism and encourage more action.

Join the Carnegie Endowment for a discussion of the positive news coming out of the green transition, featuring Dr. Hannah Ritchie, deputy editor at Our World in Data and researcher at the Oxford Martin Programme in Global Development at the University of Oxford, alongside Assaad W. Razzouk, clean energy entrepreneur, author, podcaster, and commentator based in Singapore. The discussion will be moderated by Noah J. Gordon, acting co-director of Carnegie’s Sustainability, Climate, and Geopolitics Program. Following the discussion, there will be a short audience Q&A.