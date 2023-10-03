event

Good News in a Climate Crisis

Tue. October 3rd, 2023
Live Online

There are plenty of reasons to worry about climate change in 2023, from record-high coal consumption to record-high ocean temperatures. As climate scientists at the United Nations and protestors in the streets keep reiterating, humanity is in a climate crisis.

And yet it’s not all bad news. Positive trends—like the rapid spread of electric vehicles and solar panels and the recent decline in Amazon Rainforest deforestation—give humans reason to hope. It’s worth talking about this good news to forestall fatalism and encourage more action.

Join the Carnegie Endowment for a discussion of the positive news coming out of the green transition, featuring Dr. Hannah Ritchie, deputy editor at Our World in Data and researcher at the Oxford Martin Programme in Global Development at the University of Oxford, alongside Assaad W. Razzouk, clean energy entrepreneur, author, podcaster, and commentator based in Singapore. The discussion will be moderated by Noah J. Gordon, acting co-director of Carnegie’s Sustainability, Climate, and Geopolitics Program. Following the discussion, there will be a short audience Q&A.

event speakers

Noah Gordon

Fellow, Sustainability, Climate, and Geopolitics Program and Fellow, Europe Program

Noah J. Gordon is a fellow in the Sustainability, Climate, and Geopolitics Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in Washington, DC.

Hannah Ritchie

Hannah Ritchie is Deputy Editor and Lead Researcher at Our World in Data, and a researcher at the Oxford Martin Programme in Global Development, at the University of Oxford. She is author of the forthcoming book, Not the End of the World: How We Can Be the First Generation to Build a Sustainable Planet.

Assaad W. Razzouk

Assaad W. Razzouk, host of The Angry Clean Energy Guy podcast, is a Lebanese-British clean energy entrepreneur, author, podcaster and commentator based in Singapore. He is the author of the book Saving the Planet Without the Bullshit: What They Don’t Tell You About the Climate Crisis.