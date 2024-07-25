event

Development Is Digital: Harnessing Technology’s Potential for a Better World

Thu. July 25th, 2024
Live Online

With developments including a doubling in internet usage in low- and middle-income countries and breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, the last decade of technological progress reinforces hope that technology can improve our world: new innovations are bringing life-changing health services, knowledge, and economic opportunity to even the most remote and marginalized communities. However, rapid change comes with new risks, and gaps are growing between the digital haves and digital have-nots. Around the world authoritarian governments are arming themselves with powerful tools to monitor, manipulate, and even attack populations around the world.

The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) are pleased to invite you to join us for Development Is Digital: Harnessing Technology’s Potential for a Better World, the launch event of USAID’s first-ever Digital Policy, which offers a ten-year road map to adopting digital technologies responsibly, embracing democratic values, bolstering information integrity, and accelerating digital development. USAID Administrator Samantha Power, the nineteenth administrator of USAID, will deliver a keynote address on why technology is perhaps the single most decisive force shaping global development today—and outline choices we can make now to minimize the risks and maximize technology’s potential to improve people’s lives. Following her speech, Administrator Power will join Carnegie’s President Mariano-Florentino (Tino) Cuéllar for a fireside chat.

USAID
TechnologyUnited States
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Mariano-Florentino (Tino) Cuéllar

President, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

Mariano-Florentino (Tino) Cuéllar is the tenth president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. A former justice of the Supreme Court of California, he has served three U.S. presidential administrations at the White House and in federal agencies, and was the Stanley Morrison Professor at Stanford University, where he held appointments in law, political science, and international affairs and led the university’s Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies.

Samantha Power

Samantha Power

Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development

Samantha Power is the 19th Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the world’s largest bilateral development agency with a global staff of over 11,000 across more than 100 countries. Prior to joining the Biden-Harris Administration, Power served as the 28th U.S. Permanent Representative to the United Nations from 2013 to 2017 under President Obama. She was the founding executive director of the Carr Center for Human Rights Policy at the Harvard Kennedy School.