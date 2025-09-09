U.S. Leadership in a Challenging World: A Conversation With Former CIA Director William J. Burns

Registration
In a world defined by seemingly intractable conflicts, great power competition, and rising challenges posed by climate change, nuclear proliferation, and economic uncertainty, the United States often seems like a modern-day Gulliver tied up and constrained by powers large and small and at times by its own politics and illusions.
How does the United States advance its national interests in the face of these challenges, particularly against the backdrop of bitter divisions and polarization at home?
Join Aaron David Miller as he sits down with William J. Burns, former director of the CIA and former president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, as he looks back on decades of national security challenges and ahead to what defines effective U.S. leadership in such a complex and fast-paced world.