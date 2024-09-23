Programs
About the Program

The American Statecraft Program develops and advances ideas for a more disciplined U.S. foreign policy aligned with American values and cognizant of the limits of American power in a more competitive world.

report
Strategic Change in U.S. Foreign Policy
  • +4
Projects

Pivotal States Series

The American Statecraft Program’s Pivotal States Series examines U.S. foreign policy through the lens of key bilateral relationships, mapping the way to a foreign policy more responsive to the realities of the mid-twenty-first century.

learn more
Program experts

Christopher S. Chivvis

Senior Fellow and Director, American Statecraft Program

Suzanne DiMaggio

Senior Fellow, American Statecraft Program

Peter Harrell

Nonresident Scholar, American Statecraft Program

Aaron David Miller

Senior Fellow, American Statecraft Program

Brett Rosenberg

Nonresident Scholar, American Statecraft Program

Christopher Shell

Fellow, American Statecraft Program

Katie Tobin

Nonresident Scholar, American Statecraft Program

Stephen Wertheim

Senior Fellow, American Statecraft Program

Podcast Series

Carnegie Connects

Carnegie Connects is our premier live podcast hosted by Aaron David Miller. Every other week, he tackles the most pressing foreign policy issues of the day in conversations with journalists, policymakers, historians, and experts.

Explore the podcast

All Work from American Statecraft

october
2
2024
event
A Conversation with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell
11:15 AM — 12:00 PM EDT

Join Aaron David Miller as he sits down with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell to discuss some of the key international challenges the Biden Administration has faced in the last four years.

in the media
Middle East Experts Discuss What’s Behind the Escalating Israel-Hezbollah Conflict

A conversation about the spiraling violence between Israel and Lebanon.

· September 23, 2024
PBS NewsHour
in the media
Hezbollah Vows to Retaliate After Being Targeted in Explosions in Lebanon

Israel has not claimed explicit responsibility for the attacks.

· September 19, 2024
Morning Edition (NPR)
in the media
Hezbollah Militants and Iranian Ambassador Injured in Pager Attack

Hundreds of pagers exploded across Lebanon this morning in what appeared to be a coordinated effort to strike at Hezbollah militia members. Several people died and thousands were injured.

· September 17, 2024
Press Play with Madeleine Brand (KCRW)
Migrants traveling on a road
paper
The Los Angeles Declaration Continues to Shape the Regional and Global Migration Response

Two years after its passage, the U.S.-led migration pact unites American leaders to promote safe, legal migration.

· September 16, 2024
A soldier in the foreground and an armored vehcile with a cracked windshield in the background
commentary