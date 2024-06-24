Jane Darby Menton is a fellow in the Nuclear Policy Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and director of the Carnegie International Nuclear Policy Conference. Her research focuses on the design and implementation of arms control and nonproliferation agreements, with particular emphasis on Iran and East Asia.

Previously, Jane Darby was a research scholar at the UC Berkeley Risk and Security Lab, where she worked on projects related to technology governance and the future of arms control and served as deputy director of the UC Berkeley Nuclear Policy Working Group. She was also a Schmidt Futures International Strategy Forum fellow and a member of the U.S.-Taiwan Next Generation Working Group. Her analysis has been published in outlets including Foreign Policy, Lawfare, and CNN. Before that, Jane Darby worked as a journalist at Foreign Affairs and Anderson Cooper 360.