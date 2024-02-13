Podcast

Pakistan's Political Earthquake

by Milan Vaishnav and Zoha Waseem
Published on February 13, 2024
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.

More work from Grand Tamasha

  • podcast
    The Reactionary Spirit in America—and Abroad

    Journalist Zack Beauchamp joins Milan this week to explore the emergence of a new style of authoritarianism in the United States and its global spread, the center of his new book, "The Reactionary Spirit: How America's Most Insidious Political Tradition Swept the World."

  • podcast
    Kishore Mahbubani and the Asian Century

    Kishore Mahbubani brings his decades of experience as a diplomat and strategic analyst to the podcast this week to share key lessons from his storied life and career with Milan, drawing on his memoir, Living the Asian Century: An Undiplomatic Memoir.

  • podcast
    The Indian Economy's Many Possible Futures

    Author of the Indus Valley Annual Report Sajith Pai joins Milan to dive into India's macroeconomy, as well as the country's innovation sector and its ability to become an AI powerhouse.

  • podcast
    India and the Reordering of Transatlantic Relations

    How do straining transatlantic relations impact India’s engagement with Europe? Tara Varma joins Milan to share her perspective on recent developments in EU-India relations and the changing global order.

  • podcast
    How India Engages the World

    Scholar & foreign policy analyst Dhruva Jaishankar joins Milan to share his perspective on India's foreign engagement, drawing on findings form his new book "Vishwa Shastra: India and the World."