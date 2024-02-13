Pakistan's Political Earthquake

Journalist Zack Beauchamp joins Milan this week to explore the emergence of a new style of authoritarianism in the United States and its global spread, the center of his new book, "The Reactionary Spirit: How America's Most Insidious Political Tradition Swept the World."
Kishore Mahbubani brings his decades of experience as a diplomat and strategic analyst to the podcast this week to share key lessons from his storied life and career with Milan, drawing on his memoir, Living the Asian Century: An Undiplomatic Memoir.
Author of the Indus Valley Annual Report Sajith Pai joins Milan to dive into India's macroeconomy, as well as the country's innovation sector and its ability to become an AI powerhouse.
How do straining transatlantic relations impact India’s engagement with Europe? Tara Varma joins Milan to share her perspective on recent developments in EU-India relations and the changing global order.
Scholar & foreign policy analyst Dhruva Jaishankar joins Milan to share his perspective on India's foreign engagement, drawing on findings form his new book "Vishwa Shastra: India and the World."