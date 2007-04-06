in the media

Standoff Over, What's Next for Iran and the West?

by Karim Sadjadpour
published by
National Public Radio
 on April 6, 2007

Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad announces that the freedom granted to the 15 British sailors and marines held captive in Iran is a 'gift' to the British people. British Prime Minister Tony Blair has said he is pleased with the news, but what will be the long term consequences of the soldiers capture mean for Iran?

On NPR's "All Things Considered," Michele Norris speaks with Karim Sadjapour, an Iran expert with the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, about future relations between Iran and the West.

