in the media

U.S., India Advance Nuclear Trade Deal


Behind the scenes at the G-8 summit, U.S. and Indian officials appear to be moving forward on an agreement that would lift the U.S. ban on nuclear trade with India and allow it to assist India’s civilian nuclear program. Ashley Tellis discusses the details of the deal on NPR’s Morning Edition and notes that it is unlikely to make India a closer U.S. ally.


by Ashley J. Tellis
published by
NPR's Morning Edition
 on July 9, 2008

Source: NPR's Morning Edition

The U.S.-India nuclear trade deal negotiated almost three years ago but stymied in India by opposition from coalition members of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s government appears to be moving forward. The deal will lift the U.S. ban on nuclear trade with India and allow the U.S. to assist India’s civilian nuclear energy program. Ashley Tellis speaks with NPR Morning Edition about the circumstances surrounding the deal and why it is seen by the administration as necessary.

Despite the deal, Tellis argues that India’s tradition of “fiercely guarding their own independence” makes it unlikely that they will become a closer ally of the U.S.

Listen Now
 

MilitaryForeign PolicyNuclear PolicyNuclear EnergySouth AsiaIndia
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.