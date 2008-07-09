U.S., India Advance Nuclear Trade Deal

Source: NPR's Morning Edition

The U.S.-India nuclear trade deal negotiated almost three years ago but stymied in India by opposition from coalition members of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s government appears to be moving forward. The deal will lift the U.S. ban on nuclear trade with India and allow the U.S. to assist India’s civilian nuclear energy program. Ashley Tellis speaks with NPR Morning Edition about the circumstances surrounding the deal and why it is seen by the administration as necessary.

Despite the deal, Tellis argues that India’s tradition of “fiercely guarding their own independence” makes it unlikely that they will become a closer ally of the U.S.

