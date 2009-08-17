in the media

At Least 19 Killed in Suicide Bomb Attack

A suicide bomb attack that killed 19 people and wounded at least 58 in Ingushetia was likely intended as retaliation for President Yevkurov’s determination to intensify his fight against Islamic extremists.

by Alexey Malashenko
RFI
 on August 17, 2009

Dozens of police officers were wounded. The attack follows a bombing earlier this summer that targeted the head of Ingushetia.

Carnegie's Alexey Malashenko spoke with RFI about the bombing. “I would say today’s bombing is directed personally at Bek Yevkurov because he promised he would intensify his fight against Wahhabism, against his enemy,” Malashenko said. 

