At Least 19 Killed in Suicide Bomb Attack

At Least 19 Killed in Suicide Bomb AttackAt least 19 people were killed in the city of Nazran, Ingushetia, when a truck packed with explosives hit the gates of a police compound. Dozens of police officers were wounded. The attack follows a bombing earlier this summer that targeted the head of Ingushetia.

Carnegie's Alexey Malashenko spoke with RFI about the bombing. “I would say today’s bombing is directed personally at Bek Yevkurov because he promised he would intensify his fight against Wahhabism, against his enemy,” Malashenko said.

