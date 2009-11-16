U.S., China Explore Deeper Ties as Partners, Contenders

Source: NewsHour with Jim Lehrer

In the big-picture view of its relationship with the U.S., China is likely to be both a partner and a contender. Yet as Minxin Pei explained in an interview with Jim Lehrer on Newhour, any partnership between the two powers will be limited by the extent to which they have overlapping national interests. He presented a cautiously optimistic picture of U.S.-China relations in the wake of Obama’s visit to Asia, noting that the United States is likely to experience disappointment if it is overly optimistic about China’s willingness to cooperate. Such reluctance from the Chinese essentially stems from different values, as well as a lack strategic or fundamental political trust with the United States.

