The Rise of Al-Qaeda in Yemen

Source: C-SPAN's Washington Journal

Yemen faces a unique set of problems that are set to converge at the same time. The country is quickly running out of money, oil (which provides 80% of its income), and water. Sana’a, the capital of Yemen, may be the first modern capital to run out of water. The population is set to double in 20 years and unemployment is at 35 percent, on par with Great Depression numbers. All of these economic issues are exacerbated by rampant corruption and inflation. Moreover, Yemen faces major security challenges from a civil war in the north, a secessionist movement in the south, and a resurgent al-Qaeda.



The weak central government in Yemen does not have full control over all the territory in the country and it is in these under governed places that al-Qaeda has taken refuge, according to Christopher Boucek. Although al-Qaeda has recently become resurgent in the troubled country, ultimately these “long term economic issues will sink Yemen, not al-Qaeda,” notes Boucek. Boucek suggests that “Yemen’s problems need an international solution, there is not a solely American or regional solution” to the multiple problems the country faces.