in the media

On the Nuclear Summit

The probability of nuclear terrorism may not be high, but the Nuclear Security Summit raises the awareness of states with nuclear materials and encourages real commitments toward preventing a nuclear terrorist attack.

by George Perkovich
published by
BBC News
 on April 12, 2010

Source: BBC News

The United States has said at the start of the summit that the risk of nuclear terrorism is serious and growing. As long as the probability of a nuclear terrorist attack is not zero, then political leaders have a real obligation to do everything in their power to ensure that it does not occur, says George Perkovich.

"We know there are things that can be done to prevent terrorists from getting nuclear materials and so the idea of the summit is to get all of the states that have these materials to commit to do everything possible to prevent them from getting into terrorist hands."

Nuclear PolicyNuclear EnergyNorth AmericaUnited States
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.