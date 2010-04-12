On the Nuclear Summit

Source: BBC News

The United States has said at the start of the summit that the risk of nuclear terrorism is serious and growing. As long as the probability of a nuclear terrorist attack is not zero, then political leaders have a real obligation to do everything in their power to ensure that it does not occur, says George Perkovich.

"We know there are things that can be done to prevent terrorists from getting nuclear materials and so the idea of the summit is to get all of the states that have these materials to commit to do everything possible to prevent them from getting into terrorist hands."