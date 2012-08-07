Source: Caixin

In the first of a three part series on Caixin, Wang Tao explained that, at present, ethanol is primarily used in China for industry purposes. As a result, the market for fuel ethanol has great potential. Nevertheless, he warned that additional work is and must be done to research the most environmentally friendly way of producing ethanol. Ethanol production from food products has been criticised for the strain it puts on resources. Increasing research demonstrates that agricultural waste is a far more environmentally mindful approach, Wang concluded.