10th Anniversary of Iraq War

Source: CCTV

Speaking on CCTV, Carnegie-Tsinghua’s Zhang Chuanjie discussed the political implications and social consequences of the Iraq War ten years after the U.S. invasion. Describing the move as a military success, he said it was the wrong political decision.

Referring to the continuing sectarian strife in Iraq, Zhang noted that all sides must be willing to compromise within a political framework, without resorting to violence. It will take a long time before the political situation can be stabilized, he added. Zhang stated that in the interim, Iraq is a “very weak state, lacking legitimacy among these different political sectors” which will have a major ramifications for terrorism in Iraq and throughout the region.

Turning to other U.S. security interests in the Middle East, Zhang noted how the Iraqi invasion served no practical purpose against the primary threat from Iran.