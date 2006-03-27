Source: Carnegie Endowment

Recent years have witnessed unprecedented political dynamism in Saudi Arabia. Since 2002, the government has pursued various reform policies. Its most relevant measures have included reforming the Shura Council, holding municipal elections, legalizing civil society actors, implementing educational reform plans, and institutionalizing national dialogue conferences. Two factors—international and domestic reform demands—have injected new elements of dynamism and openness into Saudi Arabia’s political reality. They have also generated sufficient incentives for the government to embark on the road of reform.

In a new Carnegie Paper, The Saudi Labyrinth: Evaluating the Current Political Opening, Carnegie Senior Associate Amr Hamzawy discusses the political actors in Saudi Arabia's political scene, recent reform measures, potential for further reform and the role of the United States. Hamzawy argues that although the reforms may seem small to the United States, they are integral steps toward liberalization.

Amr Hamzawy is a senior associate in the Democracy and Rule of Law Project at the Carnegie Endowment and a noted Egyptian political scientist.