How Sanctions Work and the Power of U.S. Sanctions | The Day After
A brief explainer of how sanctions work and why the United States should wield its sanctions power.
The power of U.S. sanctions holds tremendous sway in international trade and finance. As long as the U.S. dollar remains the world's reserve currency, the power of American sanctions probably won't lose its teeth any time soon. But the United States should not assume it will be the world's financial hub forever if it continues to sanction countries without prudence.