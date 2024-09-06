Carnegie Explainer Videos

French President Emmanuel Macron recently appointed Michel Barnier as the country's new prime minister. What are the key takeaways and implications of this decision? Rym Momtaz, Editor in Chief of Strategic Europe, discusses.
Under Xi, China has shifted toward a much more aggressive nuclear expansion. Why this sudden change?
Through a simulation of a Chinese blockade on Taiwan, Carnegie scholars examine AI's potential impact on national security crises. How would AI impact the speed, perception, and groupthink of bureaucratic decisionmakers? Learn more in Christopher S. Chivvis and Jennifer Kavanagh's full article.
As NATO celebrates its 75th anniversary, scholars reflect on its historical origins. The alliance has evolved markedly throughout the decades, from its inception during the Cold War, its expansion amidst ethnic violence in the Balkans and post-9/11 conflicts, and its current response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
NATO has adapted to various security dilemmas in the past, but evolving geopolitical currents and emerging global threats call on the alliance to continue to evolve in future decades. Chris Chivvis, senior fellow and director of the American Statecraft Program, explains.
Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center's nonresident scholar Sergey Vakulenko discusses Ukraine's drone attacks on the Russian oil sector and assesses the degree to which they have been strategically successful.
Marwan Muasher, vice president for studies at Carnegie and former deputy prime minister of Jordan, discusses recent European countries' recognition of the Palestinian state—and what this may mean for a potential two-state solution in the region.
NATO has three Joint Force Commands located in the U.S. and Europe. With Sweden and Finland's accession to NATO comes a debate about which Joint Force Command should be responsible for these new allies.
Western law enforcement agencies have become are responding to international cyber crime using through their own disruptive cyber operations. This trend is generally positive, but it also raises some new policy challenges. Emma Landi and Gavin Wilde outline how law enforcement agencies are 'hacking back' and what this trend's policy implications.
Carnegie senior fellow Gavin Wilde explains how Russia’s disruptive cyber and information operations against Ukraine has proven less decisive—and its victims more resilient—than previously feared. This dynamic follows similar failures by states to coerce or punish targeted populations into submission, suggesting the need to tailor Western threat perceptions of Russian activity—and Western aspirations—in cyberspace.
Chances are good that you use the cloud every day. If you’re watching this video, the cloud is what you’re using to stream it. But how much do you really know about the cloud? How does it work, and how do we keep it secure?
The Baltic Sea region boasts some of the world’s most prosperous nations, almost all of which work together through NATO and the EU. Yet, the region still faces challenges that it needs to overcome to ensure its security in the context of Russian aggression.
Countries in the Indo-Pacific have expanded their missile inventories, heightening security dilemmas and increasing the risk of nuclear escalation. In a new report, Carnegie Nuclear Policy Program senior fellow Ankit Panda assesses how the U.S. and its allies might mitigate these threats.