Carnegie Explainer Videos

As NATO celebrates its 75th anniversary, scholars reflect on its historical origins. The alliance has evolved markedly throughout the decades, from its inception during the Cold War, its expansion amidst ethnic violence in the Balkans and post-9/11 conflicts, and its current response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.



NATO has adapted to various security dilemmas in the past, but evolving geopolitical currents and emerging global threats call on the alliance to continue to evolve in future decades. Chris Chivvis, senior fellow and director of the American Statecraft Program, explains.