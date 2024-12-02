collection
Carnegie Press Releases
press release
In Memoriam: Former Carnegie Endowment President Morton Abramowitz, 1933-2024
· December 2, 2024
press release
Harvard University’s Belfer Center, Carnegie Endowment, Nuclear Threat Initiative Announce New Task Force on Nuclear Proliferation and U.S. National Security

Amid increasingly tense geopolitics, growing nuclear threats, and risks posed by rapidly evolving technologies, the Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs at Harvard Kennedy School, the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, and the Nuclear Threat Initiative (NTI) announce the creation of a new high-level Task Force on Nuclear Proliferation and U.S. National Security.

· November 19, 2024
press release
Carnegie Endowment for International Peace Announces New Japan Chair with Focus on Nuclear Disarmament

The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace announced today that it is establishing, with the support of the government of Japan, a Japan Chair for a world without nuclear weapons.

· March 28, 2024
press release
Penny Pritzker to Conclude Tenure as Chair of the Board for the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace announced that Penny Pritzker, former U.S. secretary of commerce, will be stepping down as chair of its Board of Trustees to serve as U.S. special representative for Ukraine’s economic recovery, and announces that Catherine James Paglia has been elected as chair to complete Pritzker’s term.

· September 15, 2023
press release
Carnegie Endowment for International Peace Opens New West Coast Office in California

The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace is announcing the launch of Carnegie California, its new West Coast office and program, in Palo Alto.

· June 21, 2023
press release
Carnegie Endowment for International Peace Opens New Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center in Berlin

The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace announced today the launch of the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center in Berlin, its fifth global center.

· April 26, 2023
press release
Carnegie Endowment and Princeton Launch Groundbreaking Initiative to Counter Threats to the Information Environment

The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and Princeton University announced a year-long effort to design the Institute for Research on the Information Environment (IRIE), an international resource to study information ecosystems that can spur evidence-based policy solutions.?

· June 22, 2022
press release
Statement on the Closing of the Carnegie Moscow Center

After twenty-eight years, the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace was forced to close its Moscow center at the direction of the government of the Russian Federation.

· April 18, 2022
press release
Tino Cuéllar Named Next Carnegie Endowment President

The Carnegie Endowment announced today that Justice Mariano-Florentino "Tino" Cuéllar of the Supreme Court of California will become the next president of the Carnegie Endowment. Cuéllar will succeed William J. Burns, effective November 1.

· September 16, 2021
press release
Deputy Secretary Kathleen Hicks to Keynote 2021 Carnegie International Nuclear Policy Conference

Senior officials, leaders, and experts in defense, security, and nuclear policy convene for a 3-day conference on the most-pressing challenges in nuclear arms control, nonproliferation, deterrence, and security.

· June 2, 2021