Carnegie Press Releases

Amid increasingly tense geopolitics, growing nuclear threats, and risks posed by rapidly evolving technologies, the Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs at Harvard Kennedy School, the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, and the Nuclear Threat Initiative (NTI) announce the creation of a new high-level Task Force on Nuclear Proliferation and U.S. National Security.
The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace announced today that it is establishing, with the support of the government of Japan, a Japan Chair for a world without nuclear weapons.
The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace announced that Penny Pritzker, former U.S. secretary of commerce, will be stepping down as chair of its Board of Trustees to serve as U.S. special representative for Ukraine’s economic recovery, and announces that Catherine James Paglia has been elected as chair to complete Pritzker’s term.
The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace is announcing the launch of Carnegie California, its new West Coast office and program, in Palo Alto.
The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace announced today the launch of the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center in Berlin, its fifth global center.
The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and Princeton University announced a year-long effort to design the Institute for Research on the Information Environment (IRIE), an international resource to study information ecosystems that can spur evidence-based policy solutions.?
After twenty-eight years, the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace was forced to close its Moscow center at the direction of the government of the Russian Federation.
The Carnegie Endowment announced today that Justice Mariano-Florentino "Tino" Cuéllar of the Supreme Court of California will become the next president of the Carnegie Endowment. Cuéllar will succeed William J. Burns, effective November 1.
Senior officials, leaders, and experts in defense, security, and nuclear policy convene for a 3-day conference on the most-pressing challenges in nuclear arms control, nonproliferation, deterrence, and security.