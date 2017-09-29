REQUIRED IMAGE

REQUIRED IMAGE

commentary
China Financial Markets

EVENT: China’s Economy After the Party Congress

Michael Pettis will be joined by Carnegie’s vice president for studies Douglas H. Paal to address economic factors challenging China and the new leadership that will emerge from the congress. Watch live on Monday, October 2.

by Michael Pettis
Published on September 29, 2017

As China’s Nineteenth Party Congress approaches, it is important to identify the economic factors that challenge China and the new leadership that will emerge from the congress. How will the Chinese frame their policy choices? How should they? What are the implications for policymakers and business people who will deal with China over the next five years?

Michael Pettis will be joined by Carnegie’s vice president for studies Douglas H. Paal to address these questions on Monday, October 2, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. EST.

This event will be broadcast live from Carnegie in Washington, DC. Watch using the video player embedded below.

Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.

More work from Carnegie