The Multilateral Development Banks in Emerging Markets

New Commission on the Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs) in Emerging Market Economies: New Policies for a Changing Global Environment

Does World Bank and other multilateral development bank lending to emerging markets still make sense? Skeptics will argue that the banks are no longer relevant for countries with reasonable access to private capital. To examine this issue, the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, Emerging Markets Partners, and the Inter-American Dialogue, have set up a commission to assess the activities of multilateral development banks in the major emerging markets, and recommend new policies appropriate to today's global economy.

The commission, co-chaired by former U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Paul Volcker and former Mexican Finance Minister José Angel Gurria, is composed of some 20 distinguished political, business, and academic leaders. It will present its final report and recommendations to policy communities in the Unites States and abroad at the time of the April 2001 meetings of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund.

