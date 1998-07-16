event

South Asia and the Non-Proliferation Regime

Thu. July 16th, 1998

Conference at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

On July 16, the Non-Proliferation Project sponsored a special one-day conference at the Carnegie Endowment Conference Center in Washington, D.C.  Over 120 participants gathered to assess the damage done to the non-proliferation regime by the nuclear tests in South Asia.

The remarks of selected panelists  are available below by clicking on the highlighted name of the panelist.  More presentations and transcripts of post-presentation discussions will be added soon.

The conference also marked the release of Tracking Nuclear Proliferation, 1998. Selected chapters of the book and ordering information are available by clicking here.

Opening Remarks:  Jessica Mathews, President, Carnegie Endowment

nnp21.jpg (15110 bytes) Panel One: Assessment of the South Asia Nuclear and Missile Programs
Peter Lavoy, Special Assistant for Counterproliferation Policy, US Department of Defense
Dr. Waheguru Pal Singh Sidhu, Fellow, Rockefeller Foundation
Panel Two: Regional Impact
David Albright, President, Institute for Science and International Security
Patrick Clawson, Director of Research, Washington Institute for Near East Studies
Benjamin Frankel, Editor, Security Studies
Dr. Ming Zhang, Author, Major Powers at a Crossroads 		nnp22.JPG (17320 bytes)
nnp23.jpg (20975 bytes) Panel Three: Global Impact on Regime Instruments
Benjamin Sanders, Executive Director, Programme for Promoting Nuclear Nonproliferation
Paul Leventhal, President, Nuclear Control Institute
Paul O’Sullivan, Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of Australia
Henry Sokolski, Executive Director, Nonproliferation Policy Education Center
Panel Four: Responses to the Crisis: Where Do We Go From Here?
Lewis Dunn, Director, SAIC Center for Global Security and Cooperation
Ralph Lysyshyn, Director General, International Security Bureau,Department of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Canada
Robert Einhorn, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Non-Proliferation, Department of State, United States

Question and Answer Session for Panel Four

Moderator: Joseph Cirincione, Senior Associate, Carnegie Endowment

List of Participants

