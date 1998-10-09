event

Cruise Missile Proliferation

Fri. October 9th, 1998

Proliferation Roundtable at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

Speakers:

Dennis Gormley, Vice-President for Policy Research, Pacific Sierra Research Corporation

Richard Speier,Consultant to the Non-Proliferation Project

Transcript of Dennis Gormley and Richard Speier's presentations

Question and Answer Session

Slides from Dennis Gormley's Presentation  Click here for a Microsoft Powerpoint Document (which includes diagrams and pictures).  Click here for HTML (text only).

Related Resources:

"Hedging Against the Cruise-Missile Threat" by Dennis Gormley, from Survival, Spring 1998.

Pacific Sierra Research Corporation

Missile Defense Resources

List of Participants

