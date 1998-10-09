Cruise Missile Proliferation

October 9, 1998

Proliferation Roundtable at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace





Speakers: Dennis Gormley , Vice-President for Policy Research, Pacific Sierra Research Corporation



Richard Speier,Consultant to the Non-Proliferation Project

Transcript of Dennis Gormley and Richard Speier's presentations

Question and Answer Session

