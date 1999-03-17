Registration
March 17, 1999
Briefing at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
The China Nuclear Controversy
Gary Samore
Special Assistant to the President and
Senior Director for Non-Proliferation and Export Controls, National Security Council
Joseph
Cirincione
Director,
Non-Proliferation Project
Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
_____________________________
Introduction by Joseph Cirincione
Remarks
of Gary Samore
Transcript of the Question and Answer Session
Related Resources:
China Research Resources
"FBI look at China was not disclosed" Baltimore Sun, March 19, 1999