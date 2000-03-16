New Challenges in Asia and America

March 16-17, 2000 , Washington Marriott Hotel Washington, D.C.

Full Conference Proceedings (pdf file, requires Acrobat Reader)

The full conference proceedings include the transcribed remarks of the six keynote addresses as well as the videotape greeting graciously provided by President Bill Clinton, the presentations in the opening plenary panel on proliferation prospects, and rapporteur summaries of all the panel sessions.

Over 400 officials and specialists from around the world attended the Carnegie International Non-Proliferation Conference.

We have assembled an internet directory of the over 100 organizations that were represented at the conference.

Click below to access the directory.

Internet Directory of Participating Organizations

Addresses

Plenary Panels

Break-out Panels



1999: "Repairing the Regime"

1997: "Enhancing the Tools of the Trade"

1996: "Nuclear Non-Proliferation and the Millennium: Prospects and Initiatives"