New Challenges in Asia and America

March 16-17, 2000, Washington Marriott Hotel Washington, D.C.
Full Conference Proceedings (pdf file, requires Acrobat Reader)
The full conference proceedings include the transcribed remarks of the six keynote addresses as well as the videotape greeting graciously provided by President Bill Clinton, the presentations in the opening plenary panel on proliferation prospects, and rapporteur summaries of all the panel sessions.
Over 400 officials and specialists from around the world attended the Carnegie International Non-Proliferation Conference.
Addresses
View President Clinton's Video Address (requires RealPlayer) United States Secretary of Energy Former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
Commander in Chief, U.S. Pacific Command
Political Director, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, France President, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace Director, Carnegie Non-Proliferation Project
Plenary Panels
Proliferation Prospects
John Simpson (Chair)
Director, Mountbatten Centre for International Studies, University of Southampton Diplomat-in-Residence, Council on Foreign Relations Ambassador of Sweden to the United States
Dean, School of Foreign Service, Georgetown University
Embassy of the People's Republic of China
The Clinton Non-Proliferation Legacy
Mitchell Reiss (Chair) Dean of International Affairs, College of William and Mary Mary Elizabeth Hoinkes Associate Legal Adviser,
US Department of State
Janne Nolan Director of International Programs, The Century Fund Executive Director, Nonproliferation Policy Education Center
The Expanded Threat Reduction Initiative for Russia
Kenneth Luongo (Chair) Executive Director, Russian-American Nuclear Security Advisory Council Rose Gottemoeller Deputy Under Secretary of Energy for Defense Nuclear Nonproliferation Ambassador William Taylor Deputy Coordinator of Assistance to the Newly Independent States, US Department of State Susan Koch Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Threat Reduction Policy
Break-out Panels
Jon Wolfsthal (Chair) Carnegie Endowment Michael Krepon (Chair) Stimson Center John Parachini (Chair) Monterey Institute Col. Robert Boudreau US Department of Defense Camille Grand Ministry of Defense, France Jerrold Post George Washington University Matthew Bunn Harvard University Mitsuru Kurosawa Osaka University Ehud Sprinzak Hebrew University Vladimir Orlov PIR Center Alexander Pikayev Carnegie Endowment Jessica Stern Harvard University Vladimir Rybachenkov Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Russian Federation
Stephen Cohen (Chair) Brookings Institution Daniel Poneman (Chair) Hogan & Hartson Marie Chevrier (Chair) University of Texas P.R. Chari Institute of Peace and Conflict Studies Paul Leventhal Nuclear Control Institute Elisa Harris National Security Council Robert Einhorn U.S. Department of Defense Fred McGoldrick Bengelsdorf, McGoldrick, & Associates Karen Mössenlechner Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Netherlands Masuma Hasan Cabinet Secretary, Government of Pakistan Minister Myung Hwan Yu Embassy of the Republic of Korea Brad Roberts Institute for Defense Analyses Ashley Tellis RAND Corporation
Robert Litwak (Chair) Wilson Center Michael Eisenstadt (Chair) Washington Institute for Near East Policy Tariq Rauf (chair) Monterey Institute Hiroyasu Ando Government of Japan David Albright Institute for Science and International Security Rebecca Johnson Acronym Institute Peter Hayes Nautilus Institute Shyam Bhatia Deccan Herald of India William Potter Monterey Institute Gary Samore National Security Council Geoffrey Kemp Nixon Center Enrique Roman-Morey OPANAL Leonard Spector U.S. Department of Energy
David Shambaugh (Chair) George Washington University Gary Bertsch (Chair) University of Georgia Elizabeth Becker New York Times Bates Gill Brookings Institution William Clements General Electric Steven Andreasen National Security Council Robert Manning Council on Foreign Relations Richard Cupitt University of Georgia Lisbeth Gronlund Union of Concerned Scientists & MIT Dingli Shen Fudan University Elaina Kiritchenko Russian Academy of Sciences Baker Spring Heritage Foundation
1999: "Repairing the Regime"
1997: "Enhancing the Tools of the Trade"
1996: "Nuclear Non-Proliferation and the Millennium: Prospects and Initiatives"